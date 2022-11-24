Menu
NZ market steady as companies reports weaker profits

(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
The New Zealand market ended the day almost flat after a flurry of half-year results showed weaker profits, the day after the Reserve Bank of NZ warned a recession was on the way.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 2.08 points, or 0.02%, to 11,321 points.        Across the main board, shares 52 rose and 76 fell. Turnover was $120.9 million.AFT Pharmaceuticals led the entire main board down, as it fell by 9.7% to $3.60 after it announced its first-half net profit had fallen by 66% despite a more than 18% jump in revenue.Rakon,...
