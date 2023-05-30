Menu
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 30 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket took a tumble in the last hour, falling nearly half a percent, as the latest reporting season featuring mixed financial results came to an end.Without strong leads from the United States and Australian markets, the S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading without direction for much of the day and reached an intraday high of 11,941.35.But then the market suddenly dived and closed at 11,878.71, down 56.94 points or 0.48%.There were 50 gainers and 78 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 36.63 million share transactions...
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable
Media

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Economy

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%
Infrastructure

WasteCo is eyeing up more acquisitions after a strong maiden NZX result.

Staff reporters 4:02pm
Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon
Markets

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came to $11.9m.

Ella Somers 1:51pm
Accordant earnings squeezed as slow visa processing weighs on blue-collar workers
Markets

Construction contract labour declined for Accordant.

Staff reporters 12:21pm
Green Cross faces bitter pill with skinny margins
Markets

Healthcare operators aren't happy with a lack of government funding.

Staff reporters 11:03am