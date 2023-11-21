Menu
NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'

Brent Melville
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
New Zealand Post is making a bid to acquire the business contracts of competing courier firm PBT Group. In its application to the Commerce Commission issued on Tuesday, NZ Post said it had proposed purchasing the existing contracts with businesses who have signed contracts and agreed to use PBT's courier services.Crown-owned NZ Post is the country's largest provider of small parcel courier services, followed by NZ stock exchange-listed Freightways and Aramex, formerly Fastway.PBT, in which the Waterman Fund 3 LP holds a majori...
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Technology

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 5:00am
