Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
The NZ market followed Wall St's lead. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a welcome gain as stocks on Wall Street rebounded strongly, and business confidence picked up locally.The S&P/NZX 50 Index did have a late fall and closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points or 0.15% and stemming seven successive days of falls.The index had fallen into correction territory, declining more than 10% from the July 31 high of 12,056.15. The market is down 6.1% for the year to date.There were 63 gainers and 71 decliners over the whole market on improved volumes of 31.11 million share transactions worth...
Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:50pm
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 3:25pm
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Finance Free

Another NZ brewery goes bust

Deep Creek shifted its focus to craft beer four years ago after closing its brewpub.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:33pm
Another NZ brewery goes bust

More Markets

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 3:25pm
South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off
Markets

South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off

Recovery will rely on trade volumes picking up.

Staff reporters 12:30pm
AFT’s Hartley deliberately hid info from business partner, judgment reveals
Markets

AFT’s Hartley deliberately hid info from business partner, judgment reveals

AFT has said the judgment is not material and is not appealing the parts it lost

Victoria Young 12:00pm
Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

The long-term outlook is still robust.

Paul McBeth 5:00am