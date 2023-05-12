Menu
NZ sharemarket closes week with near 0.5% gain

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 12 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket closed the see-sawing week with a gain of nearly half a percent as it looked positively ahead to the latest financial reporting season.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose from a morning low of 11,857.85 to finish at 11,938.84, up 51.08 points or 0.43%. The index also gained the same amount for the week after the previous four days of ups and downs cancelled each other out. The index has now risen more than 4.2% so far this year.There were 66 gainers and 61 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 37.88 million sh...
