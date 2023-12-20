Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements

NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements
Kathmandu shares had a bad day on the NZX. (Image: Kathmandu)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a late fall, unable to be inspired by the half-year economic update and mini-budget that lacked Christmas cheer.The S&P/NZX 50 Index seemed to be heading towards its third flat day in four till the matching session and closed at 11,579.8, down 37.57 points or 0.32%.  There were 80 gainers and 45 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 326.34 million share transactions worth $95.09m.Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management, said there weren't a lot of surprises in the mini-budget. &l...
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Economy

Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More Markets

Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act
Markets

Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act

Regulator said the company made unsubstantiated claims about product performance.

Staff reporters 11:05am
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire

Paul Shearer will help as a part-time adviser to the senior leadership.

Victoria Young 11:00am
No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power
Markets

No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am