Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket drifts as takeover bid rejected

NZ sharemarket drifts as takeover bid rejected
The sharemarket moved sideways. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket drifted sideways in a quiet day’s trading, while small-cap stock Metro Performance Glass rejected a takeover bid by two prominent businessmen.The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked conviction and closed at 11,932.81, down 6.1 points or 0.05% after reaching an intraday high of 11,944.35.There were 71 gainers and 58 decliners over the whole market on light volumes of 23.13 million share transactions worth $88.09m.Ryman Healthcare, down 1c to $6.94, dominated the trading with $14.38m worth of its shares changing hands.Ma...
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

More Markets

Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value

Steel & Tube's upbeat outlook is in contrast to Vulcan's profit warning.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
Infrastructure

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 9:50am