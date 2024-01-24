Menu
NZ sharemarket edges up as inflation data released

Inflation data did not scare investors today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a strong turnaround after the latest consumer price index said annual inflation fell below 5% for the first time in 27 months.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had fallen to 11,733.23 before the Stats NZ announcement but then climbed steadily to close at 11,856.61, gaining 53.73 points or 0.46%.There were 72 gainers and 53 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 27.75 million share transactions worth $85.12m.The December consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.5%, representing annual inflation of 4.7% and down fro...
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Economy

Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 12:30pm
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
