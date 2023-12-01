Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket ends first day of summer on a positive note

NZ sharemarket ends first day of summer on a positive note
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket finished the week on a positive note, though it didn’t get whipped up by the optimism and some new highs on Wall Street.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,367.51, up 37.31 points or 0.33%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,3207.05. The index gained 1.% for the week and is now down 1.1% for the year. There were 69 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on light trading, with 20.74 million shares worth $77.67m changing hands.It was a solid November for the NZ market, with the gross index r...
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Self promotion Free

Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards

The wildly successful financial podcast is aimed at ordinary people seeking advice. 

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Cooking the Books wins gold at NZ Podcast Awards
Infrastructure

Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

The ratepayer-funded poll shows support for the sale.

Brent Melville 10:23am
Brown launches sales pitch for Auckland port lease

More Markets

High court adds $107k to NZME's puzzle toy fine
Markets

High court adds $107k to NZME's puzzle toy fine

High court agrees original fine was "manifestly inadequate".

Staff reporters 10:45am
Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Finance

Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
More seats, higher prices at Air NZ
Markets

More seats, higher prices at Air NZ

Fare rises will continue to fund new planes, fuel prices and cost recovery.

Brent Melville 5:00am