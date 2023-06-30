Menu
NZ sharemarket ends the week on a bright note

Infratil shares reached a new record helping lift the NZ sharemarket. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued its broad-based rally with a near one percent rise, and utilities investor Infratil was quickly back to an all-time high.The S&P/NZX 50 Index followed the same pattern as the previous two days – down in the morning to a low of 11,704.37 and up in the afternoon, closing with a gain of 108.35 points or 0.92% to 11,916.47.The index was up 1.53% for the week and has now increased nearly 3.9% for the year.There were 88 gainers and 37 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 50.92 million transacti...
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infratil sees retail bond offer oversubscribed by $220m
Markets

The shares have gained 31.7% over the past 12 months.

Staff reporters 10:56am
Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Primary Sector

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet

The "overly onerous FDA approval process" is a barrier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,808.12, up 74.66 points or 0.64%.

Graham Skellern 29 Jun 2023
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023