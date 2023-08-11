Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift

NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift
Fonterra shares rose on some good news. (Image: Fonterra)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a handy gain after four successive down days, with the country’s biggest company, Fonterra, providing a positive earnings outlook.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded from a morning low of 11,778.84 to close at 11,836.71, up 24.94 points or 0.21%. The index was down 0.9% for the week and has risen 4% so far this year.There were 79 gainers and 44 decliners on the main board, with 23.77 million shares worth $102.86 million changing hands.Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund increased 12c or 3.21% to $3.86 after th...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

More Markets

FMA warns NZX-listed Enprise over its accounting records
Markets

FMA warns NZX-listed Enprise over its accounting records

The Financial Markets Authority has warned New Zealand stock exchange-listed Enprise Group for failing to keep proper accounting records.In an Aug 11 letter, the financial watchdog considered that Enprise had breached the Financial Markets Authority Act and the Financial Markets...

Staff reporters 10:45am
Fonterra anticipates strong full-year dividend
Markets

Fonterra anticipates strong full-year dividend

Fonterra says it expects to pay a full-year dividend near the top of its forecast range of 65-80 cents per share. CEO Miles Hurrell said in a statement the dividend for the July 31 financial year would be at the high end of the co-operative's dividend policy of 40% to 60% of...

Staff reporters 9:11am
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 5:00am