Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Wall Street's rally extended into Asia. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
New Zealand’s sharemarket extended its rally for a fifth day as dual-listed Westpac kicked off the bank reporting season with an increased dividend and a share buyback. The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 142.3 points, or 1.3%, to 11,261.22, joining a rally that started on Friday when Wall Street gained on hopes the US Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates after softer-than-expected employment figures. Of the 186 securities on NZX’s main board, 83 rose, and 56 fell on slightly lighter than usual turnover of $97.4 million.&ldq...
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit
Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

The Gama Foundation claimed MSD had unlawfully failed to properly investigate abuses.

Greg Hurrell 11:07am
MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

More Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
TruScreen predicts huge growth in China
Markets

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China

The company ran a loss of $1.35 million, but says it's investing in future growth.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:15pm
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare staff take industrial action
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare staff take industrial action

Union members at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare have taken industrial action on Monday, citing three major concerns with the manufacturer over pay and overtime.The company, one of New Zealand’s biggest, said it was disappointed the industrial action was happening.The E tū union said...

Staff reporters 12:20pm