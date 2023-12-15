Menu
NZ sharemarket flat but more than $300m changes hands

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,550.2, down just 2.68 points or 0.02%. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket took a pause from its six-week rally, weighed down by some profit-taking. However, the market was still heartened by the continuing fall in wholesale interest rates.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,550.2, down just 2.68 points or 0.02% after having a late surge in the last hour. The index gained nearly 0.5% for the week and is now up 0.7% for the year to date.  There were 97 gainers and 42 decliners over the whole market, with 112.61 million shares worth $320.21m changing hands. The trading session was exte...
Trevor McKewen: US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Economy Free

Manufacturing activity improves but still contracting

Manufacturing in NZ contracts for the ninth consecutive month.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:58am
Rakon board urged to gauge major shareholder appetite to sell

Rakon minorities don't want the board to waste time or money.

Paul McBeth 11:50am
Volpara bid underwhelming, hard to beat
Volpara bid underwhelming, hard to beat

Despite valuing Volpara at a 'mere' US$193m, the Korean bid is competitive.

Pattrick Smellie 11:48am
NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,552.88, up 77.11 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 14 Dec 2023
Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid

A Korean firm using AI to detect cancers offers nearly $320m for Wellington-based Volpara.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2023