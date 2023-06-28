Menu
NZ sharemarket follows international leads

A positive day on the Nasdaq led the NZ market higher. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Investor sentiment suddenly changed offshore – consumer confidence is high in the United States – and the New Zealand sharemarket joined the party with a three-quarter percent gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index kept climbing throughout the afternoon and closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.There were 91 gainers and 36 decliners over the whole market on increased volumes of 35.03 million share transactions worth $131.82m.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said the local market had a positive...
