NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US

NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US
The NZ sharemarket followed Wall Street today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
Spurred by Wall Street, the New Zealand sharemarket rebounded nearly one percent, and Hallenstein Glasson reached a 12-month high on the likelihood that it will be included in the NZX top 50.After two down days, the S&P/NZX 50 Index ended the week with a gain of 101.62 points or 0.85% to 12,019.84. The index has now risen 4.6% for the year so far.There were 85 gainers and 45 decliners over the whole market on improved volume of 49.31 million shares worth $157.91m.Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson surged 41c or 7.02% to $6.25 - it was at...
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 5:45pm
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 2:45pm
Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

