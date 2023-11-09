Menu
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

Mainfreight led the sharemarket up. (Image: Mainfreight)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket got back on a winning run – driven by a surge of more than 9% from Mainfreight on its better-than-expected half-year financial result.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to an intraday low of 11,113.18 but rebounded strongly in the afternoon to close at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.There were 82 gainers and 44 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 26.76 million share transactions worth $80.97m.Mainfreight jumped $5.22 or 9.06% to $62.81 after reporting a 21.6% decline in half-year revenue to $2.36...
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Media

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

Creditors are said to be running out of patience with MediaWorks.

Daniel Dunkley 3:45pm
More Markets

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order
Markets

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order

New Zealand’s financial watchdog has issued an interim stop order against financial adviser David McEwen and entities associated with him due to a risk of investor harm.The order prevents McEwen from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposi...

Staff reporters 6:15pm
Heartland’s forecast gets the OK
Markets Free

Heartland’s forecast gets the OK

The bank's guidance holds out – pending acquisition of an Australian bank.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:00pm
Rocket Lab recovers from launch failure
Markets

Rocket Lab recovers from launch failure

It's outlined a path to breakeven as its Neutron development progresses.

Ben Moore 2:25pm