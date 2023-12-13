Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off

NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off
Auckland International Airport shares took off following a favourable review, Air NZ dipped. (Image: AIA)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a strong rebound after Auckland International Airport took off following a favourable review from the Commerce Commission.The S&P/NZX 50 Index remained solid after an early-morning rise and closed at 11,475.77 points, up 93.19 points or 0.82%.There were 82 gainers and 45 decliners on the main board, with 27.52 million shares worth $96.24 million changing hands.The local market was heartened by cooling inflation in the United States, with the major indices there reaching new intraday 52-week highs. The...
Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout
Infrastructure

Government sinks Interislander project after $1.5b blowout

The new government has rejected a funding bid by KiwiRail, ending the ferry project.

Oliver Lewis 4:16pm
Policy

Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'

The auditor general says too little was documented about why decisions were made.

Pattrick Smellie 2:45pm
Covid projects 'let down' by 'absence of clear records'
Primary Sector

Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions

The new administration now has to decide how to meet carbon budgets.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm
Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions

More Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport
Infrastructure Free

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,382.58, down 66.89 points or 0.58%.

Graham Skellern 12 Dec 2023
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023