NZ sharemarket slides as investors digest fast food results

Fast food shares are proving to be difficult to swallow for investors. (Image: Restaurant Brand)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped more than half a percent despite a rebound on Wall Street, with fast food operator Restaurant Brands continuing to slide.The S&P/NZX 50 Index held its ground in the morning but then steadily declined to close at 11,868.75, down 65.49 points or 0.55%. The index has risen 3.6% so far this year.There were 46 gainers and 89 decliners over the whole market, with 32.57 million shares worth $117.55m changing hands.Greg Main, a Jarden Wealth Management adviser, said investors were taking a cautious stance on the...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

