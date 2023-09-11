Menu
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update

NZ equities slipped ahead of finance minister Grant Robertson opening the govt's books. (Image: NZME)
Weaker property stocks and an under-pressure Ebos Group helped push the New Zealand sharemarket to another fall as investors waited for the pre-election economic update.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a choppy session and closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%. The index has fallen in eight of the last nine trading days.There were 44 gainers and 77 decliners over the whole market on light trading of 24 million share transactions worth $78m.ASB said this week’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update will show a weaker fiscal position...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
The gap continues to widen in our polling average following bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 7:15pm
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 2:25pm
Public sector Peter's Principles - Analysis

The mysterious disappearance of Peter Hughes

Peter Hughes’s early retirement has political and practical implications.

Nikitin Sallee 2:10pm
Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 2:25pm
Ritchie takes 5.6% stake in MHM Automation
Colin Neal listed as seller of 3 million shares.

Staff reporters 11:23am
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
NZX50 slides to nine-month low
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,344.11, down 82.73 points or 0.72%

Graham Skellern 08 Sep 2023