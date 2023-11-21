Menu
NZ sharemarket slips as Wall St rally continues

The local sharemarket went in the opposite direction to Wall St. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket lacked direction and tumbled nearly half a percent on another quiet day's trading while Wall Street continued to rally.The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped at the opening, recovered at lunchtime and then fell back again to close at 11,160.64, down 46.82 points or 0.42%. The index traded in a range of 11,11,145.99 and 11,213.07 points.There were 73 gainers and 62 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 27.57 million share transactions worth $113.19m.On the economic front, New Zealand’s trade deficit narrow...
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Technology

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners to enter NZX-50

The official outcomes of the review will be announced at the close of the market on Dec 1.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'

Agreeements with 200 PBT courier van owner operators won't be part of the deal.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal

Fish farmer has already sold 60,000 kilograms of salmon through Chinese distributor.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023
Finance

Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen

“His phone’s cut off … he’s probably done that so you can’t ring him,” an investor said.

Victoria Young 21 Nov 2023