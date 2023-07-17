Menu
NZ sharemarket starts week with a dip on interest rate concerns

NZ sharemarket starts week with a dip on interest rate concerns
Utilities stocks fell on concerns interest rates wiill stay high. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket dipped more than half a percent as interest rate-sensitive energy stocks took a hit ahead of this week’s latest inflation data.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell steadily all day and closed at 11,938.92, down 74.51 points or 0.62%, with the utilities sector declining 1.49%.There were 64 gainers and 75 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 25.01 million share transactions worth $94.41m.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the market was driven down by utility and industrial st...
Election 2023: Polling shows close election
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polling shows close election

Consecutive polls have Labour behind National – see the Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 17 Jul 2023
Policy

Te Pāti Māori: The Greens will never out Māori us

John Tamihere said the Green party must speak up and support indigenous solutions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Jul 2023
Te Pāti Māori: The Greens will never out Māori us
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2023
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 17 Jul 2023
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Jul 2023
Rakon expects $10m could be shaved off earnings
Rakon expects $10m could be shaved off earnings

Rakon expects a return to ‘normal’ customer inventory levels by early next year.

Brent Melville 17 Jul 2023
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration

Sales volumes shrank 13% in the year. 

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2023