NZ sharemarket treads water as US equities march up

NZ did not follow the continuing bull market in the US. (Image Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket had a lacklustre day, unperturbed by the action offshore that saw computer software giant Microsoft join the elite US$3 trillion (NZ$4.9t) club.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded flat for most of the day and then had a late rise to close at 11,889.63, up 33.02 points or 0.28%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,788.76.There were 69 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 27.78 million share transactions worth $98.81m.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs Investment Partners, said the local...
Fonterra's new boiler to cut Edendale site emissions by one-fifth
Primary Sector

Fonterra's new boiler to cut Edendale site emissions by one-fifth

The project is part of a $790m decarbonisation plan part-funded by the government.

Greg Hurrell 5:22pm
Primary Sector

Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments

The former New Talisman CEO's admission comes amid a flurry of interest in gold.

Pattrick Smellie 4:50pm
Media

Stuff blocks TikTok owner from 'scraping' stories

CEO Laura Maxwell says the move is "to protect our intellectual property".

Daniel Dunkley 2:45pm
Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation
Markets

Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Company would guarantee to buy power from the new development.

Pattrick Smellie 10:52am
Westpac cuts some slack for bankrupt customers
Markets

Westpac cuts some slack for bankrupt customers

The bank says it's common sense that bankrupt people still need a bank account.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ sharemarket edges up as inflation data released
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket edges up as inflation data released

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,856.61, gaining 53.73 points or 0.46%.

Graham Skellern 24 Jan 2024