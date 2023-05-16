Menu
NZ sharemarket worried by inflation and rising interest rates

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 16 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket made a small gain but it presently lacks conviction and direction as worries over inflation and rising interest rates persist.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to a morning low of 11,878.97 before recovering in the afternoon to close at 11,945.87, up 8.26 points or 0.07%.There were 63 gainers and 56 decliners over the whole market on a volume of 38.13 million share transactions worth $130.87m.Food price inflation climbed to 12.5% in April, up from 12.1% in March – the highest level since September 1989. Food prices...
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 12:50pm
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps
Markets

Generation-only company Manawa Energy plans to double its electricity generation by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
Cautious start to NZ sharemarket week
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening but was saved by a late flourish.

Graham Skellern 15 May 2023
IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as new US-based CFO
Markets

IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as new US-based CFO

IKE has appointed Brian Musfeldt as its new US-based chief financial officer.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed tools and cloud developer’s current CFO, Stephen Fairbrother, will leave in June after five years at the company.Musfeldt, who will be based at the company’s Colorad...

Staff reporters 15 May 2023
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
Policy

Retirement village clampdown might sap competition

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 15 May 2023