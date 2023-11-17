Menu
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos

NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
There were 58 gainers and 63 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a soft ending to the week, and investors were holding off waiting to see what Ebos Group has up its sleeve.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had its second successive fall and closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%, though it had a late rise in the matching session. The index finished just ahead for the week and has fallen 2.55% this year.There were 58 gainers and 63 decliners on the main board, with 43.29 million shares worth $117.1m changing hands.ANZ Research has removed its prediction of a further official cas...
Development West Coast invests $3m in mineral sands mining group
Primary Sector

Development West Coast invests $3m in mineral sands mining group

Regional development agency investment 'a vote of confidence' in mining group.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
Economy

ANZ says 'so far so good' on inflation, picks no change to OCR

Surging migration is having a deflationary effect, along with easing labour demand.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
ANZ says 'so far so good' on inflation, picks no change to OCR
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?

Senz founder should be commended for investing in NZ sport.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?

Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m
Property

Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m

The listed property company will use the money from the sale to pay down debt.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:25pm
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
Retail

NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 12:55pm
Craigs retains an overweight recommendation for a2 Milk
Markets Free

Craigs retains an overweight recommendation for a2 Milk

The analyst said a2 had 'executed superbly' in China.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:15pm
David Hearn's final speech from the a2 Milk throne
Finance

David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne

He stepped down as chair at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am