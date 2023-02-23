NZ shares edge up as deluge of results hit market

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 94.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,888.50. (Image: Getty)

A deluge of company earnings poured through the local market today, ranging from the likes of Air New Zealand to kiwifruit grower Seeka.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 94.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,888.50. Turnover was $154.2 million.Octagon chief investment officer, Paul Robertshawe, said investors would be chewing over today’s deluge of results which had been more positive across the board than earnings released earlier this week had been.“The market's having another look and thinking a bit harder about how those stocks are treate...