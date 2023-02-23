Menu
NZ shares edge up as deluge of results hit market
The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 94.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,888.50. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
A deluge of company earnings poured through the local market today, ranging from the likes of Air New Zealand to kiwifruit grower Seeka.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 94.3 points, or 0.8%, to 11,888.50. Turnover was $154.2 million.Octagon chief investment officer, Paul Robertshawe, said investors would be chewing over today’s deluge of results which had been more positive across the board than earnings released earlier this week had been.“The market's having another look and thinking a bit harder about how those stocks are treate...
Transport

Geotech work begins on Auckland's light rail project

It's shovels in the ground, kind of, for the $14.6b transport project.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
Technology

Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai is building four data centres across Asia-Pacific.

Ben Moore 3:00pm
Markets

Air NZ sees early landing for dividends

The national carrier today reported it was back in profit.

Dan Brunskill 2:38pm

More Markets

Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Markets

Move reports loss in challenging conditions

The logistics and freight forwarding company has seen its revenue decline in the first half of the financial year.

Oliver Lewis 11:40am
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am