NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
New Zealand’s market edged up again today, ending the week on a high as it added to January's gains.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 45 points, or 0.4%, to 12,197.15. Across the main board, 47 stocks fell and 77 rose. Turnover was $112.5 million.The annual sales update of retailer Briscoes was the big news on the index today, Hobson Wealth Partners director Brad Gordon told BusinessDesk.“Briscoes was a really strong update, considering the macro conditions that they've been facing in the last year, and the share price reacted p...
Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am

Sharesies to cut staff ahead of recession

In a statement to the media last night, the platform's chair said the proposed changes were part of a recession plan put in place last year.

Dan Brunskill 9:07am
NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

Will the Fed influence the RBNZ to also slow its rate hiking game down? Possibly – but possibly not.

Ella Somers 02 Feb 2023
Detailed investment data now on BusinessDesk

FundSource provides detailed performance data on 1,200 investments.

Andy Fyers 02 Feb 2023
Peter Griffin: Tackling crypto sector's trust issues

It may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange. But Sean van Deventer sees things differently.  

Peter Griffin 02 Feb 2023