NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s market edged up again today, ending the week on a high as it added to January's gains.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 45 points, or 0.4%, to 12,197.15. Across the main board, 47 stocks fell and 77 rose. Turnover was $112.5 million.The annual sales update of retailer Briscoes was the big news on the index today, Hobson Wealth Partners director Brad Gordon told BusinessDesk.“Briscoes was a really strong update, considering the macro conditions that they've been facing in the last year, and the share price reacted p...