NZ shares flat ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision

The NZX50 went sideways on Tuesday as investors wait to hear what Reserve Bank boss Adrian Orr has to say. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket lacked direction ahead of the Reserve Bank’s latest monetary review while shares bounced back offshore.With a rebound on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index had an early morning rise but soon went downwards until it was pulled back in a late surge.The index closed flat at 11,909.81, down 2.92 points or 0.02%, after hitting an intraday low of 11,859.93 points and high of 11,926.7.There were 74 gainers and 50 decliners over the whole market, on volumes of 33.18 million share transactions worth $133.92m.Matt Goo...
Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again
Law & Regulation

Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again

The hearing was held today.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm
Retail

Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket

Fighting inflation didn’t get in the way of the co-op scooping up more revenue.

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

More Markets

AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon
Markets Free

AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon

The company will now sell some of its products through Amazon in the US and Australia.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:00pm
Chorus takes $7m hit on cyclone, flooding damage
Markets

Chorus takes $7m hit on cyclone, flooding damage

Annual earnings would still be better than the prior year.

Staff reporters 10:24am
Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM
Primary Sector

Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

Lee's exit aims to quell the distraction caused by attention on the charges he faces.

Staff reporters 9:23am
Summerset records highest number of resale settlements in a quarter
Markets

Summerset records highest number of resale settlements in a quarter

Listed-retirement village operator, Summerset Group, has recorded the highest-ever number of resale settlements in a quarter. Summerset reported 273 sales for the three months to the end of June with 126 new sales and 147 resales. In the first half of 2023, it achieved 483 settle...

Staff reporters 9:00am