NZ shares gain 2.5% this week

It was a good week for many shares. (Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
New Zealand's main share index finished the week up 2.5% buoyed by strong earnings results from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and a dovish speech from the US Federal Reserve.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 12.7 points, or 0.1%, to 11,641.85 today. Turnover was $133.2 million.Stride Property Group led the decline with a 2% fall to $1.45, bringing its loss this week to 5.8%.Newly listed technology stock Blackpearl dropped 13.6% to $1.08 in its first trades, 15,700 shares changed hands and the company ended the day with a market value of $37.5m...
