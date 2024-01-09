Menu
NZ shares gain as strong Summerset sales buoy retirement stocks
A record quarter for Summerset set the scene. (Image: Summerset)
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
New Zealand shares joined a global rally, with record fourth-quarter sales at Summerset Group buoying fellow retirement village stocks. The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 108.97 points, or 0.9%, to 11,844.39, snapping a two-day decline. Summer trading on the main board remained relatively quiet, with 16.2 million shares changing hands for a turnover of $64.7m, and 92 stocks gaining and 33 declining. A strong day on Wall Street led by US tech stocks kicked off gains in global markets, with Australian and NZ stocks joining the rally.&nb...
Primary Sector

US-based VF Corp, owner also of the Vans and Dickies brand, was attacked before Christmas.

Paul McBeth 1:25pm
Policy

Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned

Southern city believes it is a special case. 

Oliver Lewis 1:10pm
Markets

Geo: too small to be listed, too tightly held

The trades software firm wants to delist from stock exchange. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:40am
Markets

The trades software firm wants to delist from stock exchange. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:40am
UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years
Primary Sector

UPDATED: Biggest NZ gold find in 40 years

Is Santana's Central Otago "Rise and Shine" prospect a Macraes-beater?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price
Primary Sector

Forsyth Barr cuts Synlait target share price

If a buyer for Dairyworks isn't found, a capital raise could be on the cards.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey

Limited disclosure makes crowd-funding popular. Poor disclosure limits its future.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am