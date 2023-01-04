NZ stocks rally into 2023, Ebos hits an all time high

Ebos Group. (Image: Ebos)

New Zealand stocks have rallied on the first local trading day of the new year, with Ebos Group hitting an all-time high.The S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 114.2 points, or 1%, to 11587.480.Across the main board, 82 stocks rose and 49 fell. Turnover was $97.4 million.Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said bond yields, particularly on longer-term ones, had fallen today, which was generally positive for the local market.The market was still in holiday mode and probably would be until next week, he said.Overseas, markets in Asia...