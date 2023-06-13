Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs

NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs
Devon Funds' Greg Smith said the Nasdaq rally had been concentrated in larger-cap stocks internationally. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
The United States' Nasdaq index jumped to highs not seen since April last year during Monday trading but those offshore gains weren’t reflected in New Zealand’s tech stock sector on Tuesday.Devon Funds' head of retail, Greg Smith, said in the US, the technology sector had “propelled” the gains the Nasdaq saw on Monday, with the tech-heavy stock exchange surging 1.5% on Monday – closing at its highest level since April 2022.He said the Nasdaq rally had been concentrated in larger-cap stocks operating in more...
CTV building complaint hearing delayed again
Infrastructure

CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

A long-delayed disciplinary hearing was meant to take place in August. No more.

Oliver Lewis 4:25pm
Media

RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

The Act party has called for an independent inquiry into RNZ.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge
Finance

HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

The bank is focusing on its other NZ businesses.

Staff reporters 3:33pm
HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

More Markets

HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business
Finance

HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

The bank is focusing on its other NZ businesses.

Staff reporters 3:33pm
WasteCo raises $4.3m in placement, signals retail offering to come
Markets

WasteCo raises $4.3m in placement, signals retail offering to come

Retail investors will also get a chance to jump on the back of the truck.

Staff reporters 10:35am
ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal
Primary Sector

ComCom to weigh up closure of Sanford facility as part of Moana deal

The regulator has to work out whether the deal is fishy.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Infratil opens $100m retail offering after overbid placement
Markets

Infratil opens $100m retail offering after overbid placement

Infratil might accept oversubscriptions.

Staff reporters 9:15am