NZME pares back OneRoof expectations amid housing slump
CEO Michael Boggs is optimistic OneRoof's revival is just around the corner. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
News and entertainment group NZME has dialled back its expectations for its online real estate business OneRoof as the sharp decline in the property market has sapped revenue expectations. The media group – which publishes the NZ Herald and BusinessDesk – has tagged OneRoof as a driver of growth for the past five years, latching on to a previously proven property play that’s paid dividends to others that have tried, such as Australia’s Fairfax through Domain and Trade Me and News Corp’s REA Group. NZME ch...
The Quiz Free

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Restructuring mistakes can be expensive and The Fisher & Paykel Way: Part 3

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:27am
World

Thiel doesn't plan to give money to 2024 candidates

The billionaire NZ citizen was a prominent backer of Donald Trump.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.

Graham Skellern 27 Apr 2023
Markets

The sweeter $1.42 per share offer has won over shareholders. 

Ella Somers 27 Apr 2023
Markets

Long-haul flights between Auckland and the US set to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Rebecca Howard 27 Apr 2023
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 26 Apr 2023