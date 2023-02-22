NZ's market flat as Ebos impresses market and Spark disappoints

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 7.3 points, or 0.06%, to 11,794.22. (Image: NZX)

The local market was flat today as investors picked over a cash rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), more half-year results and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin's threats to suspend Russia’s observation of a nuclear weapons reduction treaty.The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by a widely expected 50 basis points to 4.75% this afternoon and said it was too early to assess the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 7.3 points, or 0.06%, to 11...