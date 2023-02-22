Menu
NZ's market flat as Ebos impresses market and Spark disappoints

NZ's market flat as Ebos impresses market and Spark disappoints
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 7.3 points, or 0.06%, to 11,794.22. (Image: NZX)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
The local market was flat today as investors picked over a cash rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), more half-year results and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin's threats to suspend Russia’s observation of a nuclear weapons reduction treaty.The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by a widely expected 50 basis points to 4.75% this afternoon and said it was too early to assess the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 7.3 points, or 0.06%, to 11...
Policy

Weather disaster is fiscal, private sector challenge – RBNZ

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%. 

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:05pm
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm

Property

Winton weathers storms, doubles half-year revenue

NZ's "poorly conceived" housing intensification plans have been exposed.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Ebos lifts first-half profit 30%

The company’s net profit for the six months ended December rose to $132.2m.

Jenny Ruth 11:45am
Markets

Vital reduces loss, reaffirms guidance

Communications company Vital Limited has reported a $190,000 net loss for the first half of the 2023 financial year. In the same period last year, Vital recorded an $800,000 loss. The result of Vital&#39;s first half year under new chief executive Jason Bull includes a $380,000 a...

Staff reporters 9:30am