NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 02 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket went up while its counterpart across the Tasman dived on the shock move by the Reserve Bank of Australia to further increase interest rates.After trading flat for most of the day, the S&P/NZX 50 Index suddenly turned and closed at 12,037.81, up 34.84 points or 0.29%.There were 62 gainers and 69 decliners over the whole market, with 35.9 million shares worth $107.07m changing hands.The S&P/ASX 200 Index had fallen 0.86% to 7271.2 points (at 6pm NZ time) after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased its c...
Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Retail

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year
Property

House sales in Auckland for April were the lowest in 22 years.

Staff reporters 1:29pm
Winter chill hits housing market, says Barfoot & Thompson

Manawa has picked up a site previously identified by Meridian Energy.

Staff reporters 5:15pm
Auckland International Airport is considering an offer of fixed-rate bonds maturing in November 2028 to New Zealand retail investors and to institutional investors.Full details of the bond issue are expected next week, and the bonds are expected to be quoted on the NZX Debt Marke...

Staff reporters 10:35am
Early childhood education company Embark Education plans to delist from the NZX now that it no longer operates in NZ.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The fund manager's total target asset allocation to unlisted assets has lifted from 7.5% to about 10% of funds under management.

Rebecca Howard 01 May 2023