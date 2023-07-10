Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX 50 loses a week's gain in one day

NZX 50 loses a week's gain in one day
Fears of how the US Fed will reaction to inflation was one factor weighing on NZ equities today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket gave up all the strong gains made last week as it became preoccupied with the latest inflation moves here and overseas.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and stayed low, closing down 67.38 points or 0.56% to 11,912.73 after increasing 0.52% last week while offshore markets fell.There were 52 gainers and 72 decliners on the main board, with 31.79 million shares worth $96.77m changing hands.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs Investment Partners, said NZ bucked the trend last week with offsho...
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 10 Jul 2023
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10 Jul 2023
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling
Markets

Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10 Jul 2023
Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

More Markets

Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on
Primary Sector

Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on

There was a drop in both bulk and container cargo volumes.

Staff reporters 10 Jul 2023
Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm
Markets

Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

Purchase price funded through existing capital and bank facilities.

Staff reporters 10 Jul 2023
Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?
Markets Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?

,

Frances Cook 08 Jul 2023
NZ sharemarket makes gains despite headwinds
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket makes gains despite headwinds

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.52% this week and is up 4.4% so far this year.

Graham Skellern 07 Jul 2023