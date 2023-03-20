NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair

(Image: BusinessDesk)

The New Zealand Exchange (NZX) board has withdrawn its endorsement for chair-elect Rob Hamilton over his time as SkyCity's chief financial officer, given the casino operator is under scrutiny by Australian officials.Hamilton resigned from the stock market operator’s board effective immediately, and current NZX chair James Miller put off his pending retirement until a new replacement is found, the company said in a statement. The NZX board said it’s been considering the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUS...