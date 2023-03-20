Menu
NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The New Zealand Exchange (NZX) board has withdrawn its endorsement for chair-elect Rob Hamilton over his time as SkyCity's chief financial officer, given the casino operator is under scrutiny by Australian officials.Hamilton resigned from the stock market operator’s board effective immediately, and current NZX chair James Miller put off his pending retirement until a new replacement is found, the company said in a statement. The NZX board said it’s been considering the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUS...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
