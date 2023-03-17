Menu
Shares in Synlait Milk plummet almost 10%

(Image: Synlait)
Ella Somers
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Shares in Synlait Milk plummeted almost 10% earlier this afternoon after the dairy company revealed its full-year profit could be just half of what it reached last year.Synlait told the New Zealand stock exchange its full-year net profit will be in the range of $15 million to $25m – a huge loss from the $38.5m the dairy company saw a year earlier.“While underlying momentum is lifting, our full financial recovery will take longer than planned,” chief executive Grant Watson said.He said the key drivers behind the much weaker gui...
Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. 

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 2:40pm
