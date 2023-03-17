Menu
News in Brief

Firstgas Group has OIO green light to buy Eastland Network

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Firstgas Group has secured Overseas Investment Office approval for its $260 million purchase of lines company, Eastland Network.The transaction is due to be completed on March 31. Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval was needed because Taranaki-based Firstgas is owned by Australian-based Igneo Infrastructure Partners.Eastland Network is being sold by the community trust-owned Eastland Group. The company will be renamed Firstlight Network in recognition of the Gisborne-Tairāwhiti region being the first place in New Zealand to see the s...
Markets Market Close

Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. 

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 2:40pm
