News in Brief

Hundreds of thousands of customer IDs stolen in Latitude Financial Services cyber attack

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Cyber attackers have stolen hundreds of thousands of customer documents from Latitude Financial Services in what it said was a “sophisticated and malicious cyber attack”.The Australian lender and provider of digital banking services said the attack affected customers in both New Zealand and Australia.  Latitude’s chief financial officer, Andrew Walduck, said in a statement that more than 300,000 identification documents were stolen from two Latitude service providers. In one of the attacks, 103,000 documents were sto...
Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts
Sport

Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts

And on the heels of St Patrick’s Day, Dublin will host the crowning of Ireland when Andy Farrell’s men inevitably maul England in the Six Nations.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles

National leader Christopher Luxon carried out a mini reshuffle in the wake of Todd Muller's decision not to seek re-election.

Greg Hurrell 12:27pm
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 12:00pm
