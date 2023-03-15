Menu
Apple and pear yield down 33% in Hawke's Bay

Crop harvesting is under way in unaffected blocks. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Damage to the North Island's East Coast wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle has knocked a third of this season's Hawke's Bay pipfruit harvest.That's a reduction of 4.3 million tray carton equivalents (TCEs) from the region's apple and pear numbers, resulting in a 21% drop overall on the industry's January export crop estimate, from 20.4 million to 16.1 million TCEs.Richard Punters, chair of NZ Apples and Pears said re-estimates for Tairāwhiti Gisborne crops were yet to be completed, but there had been a "clear distinction&...
Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
Economy chart

The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 4:05pm
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
