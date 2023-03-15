Menu
News in Brief

Lodestone starts building second solar farm

The Edgecumbe solar farm will look something like this. (Image: Lodestone Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Solar company Lodestone Energy has started building its second solar farm in NZ, in the Bay of Plenty.The company today announced it had the finance for the farm in place, primarily through a debt facility with Westpac. Infratec New Zealand will be building the solar farm at Edgecumbe, near Whakatāne.The farm will generate 54 gigawatt hours (GWh) from up to 60,000 panels and supply electricity to 1,700 local residents and other local commercial and industrial users. The panels are made by Chinese photovoltaic company Trina Solar. The Edgec...
Record deficit is 'cause for concern'
Economy chart

The widening balance of payments deficit could increase borrowing costs for NZ.

Andy Fyers 4:05pm
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
