Lodestone starts building second solar farm

The Edgecumbe solar farm will look something like this. (Image: Lodestone Energy)

Solar company Lodestone Energy has started building its second solar farm in NZ, in the Bay of Plenty.The company today announced it had the finance for the farm in place, primarily through a debt facility with Westpac. Infratec New Zealand will be building the solar farm at Edgecumbe, near Whakatāne.The farm will generate 54 gigawatt hours (GWh) from up to 60,000 panels and supply electricity to 1,700 local residents and other local commercial and industrial users. The panels are made by Chinese photovoltaic company Trina Solar. The Edgec...