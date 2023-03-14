No deal for National's banking inquiry

National's finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis proposal for a select committee inquiry into bank competition and regulation has been rejected. (Image: Getty)

Labour party members on parliament's finance and expenditure committee have rejected a proposal by the National party's finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, to open an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand's retail banking sector.Willis said she was disappointed government MPs had voted against her proposal for a “short, sharp inquiry”.“Instead, government MPs have voted down my proposal for an inquiry, claiming a Commerce Commission market study is likely to occur.”If that was the cas...