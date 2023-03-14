Menu
Aussie banks not at risk: Morningstar

Silicon Valley Bank. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
It’s premature to consider the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as a systemic issue but the conditions that allowed a run on SVB don’t exist for Australian banks, according to Morningstar analyst Nathan Zaia.The big four Australian banks own New Zealand’s big four banks.SVB had a high concentration of customer deposits, meaning it took far fewer customers deciding to pull money to create “a liquidity event”, Zaia said.SVB also had a large percentage of assets in Treasury and Fannie May securities that were &ld...
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 3:18pm
Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 1:08pm
Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

There were an additional 200,000 international visitors to the country for the year to January,

Staff reporters 12:00pm