Aussie banks not at risk: Morningstar

Silicon Valley Bank. (Image: Getty)

It’s premature to consider the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as a systemic issue but the conditions that allowed a run on SVB don’t exist for Australian banks, according to Morningstar analyst Nathan Zaia.The big four Australian banks own New Zealand’s big four banks.SVB had a high concentration of customer deposits, meaning it took far fewer customers deciding to pull money to create “a liquidity event”, Zaia said.SVB also had a large percentage of assets in Treasury and Fannie May securities that were &ld...