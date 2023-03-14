Menu
New Talisman raises half its target at $1.7m

Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
Dual-listed New Talisman Gold Mines said its rights issue raised $1.718 million, about half of its target of $3.45m. The minnow prospector – formerly Heritage Gold NZ – said rights to 71.4m shares had been taken up on the three-for-five issue, with an oversubscription of 23.66m shares. Most of the top 20 shareholders participated, it said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).Chair Samantha Sharif classed the raise as a success, and said it will allow the miner to move forward with its plan to commence bul...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am