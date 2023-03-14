Menu
Synlait trims another 50c off milk price forecast
(Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
Synlait Milk is reducing its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season to $8.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from $9.00/kgMS. In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the key drivers of the revised forecast were subdued global economic activity as well as a slower-than-expected recovery of Chinese demand following the pandemic.The company said global milk production was showing signs of recovery in late 2022. This added further downward pressure to dairy commodity prices.“These factors have reduce...
Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am