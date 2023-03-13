Benefits to rise with inflation as wages lag

Social development minister Carmel Sepuloni. (Image: Getty)

The government will lift benefits and pensions by the rate of inflation this year, which will outpace the increase in the average wage. The Labour-led government linked benefits to the increase in wages in 2020, which had been outpacing rising consumer prices at the time but will lift transfers at the rate of inflation this year to limit the squeeze on households. “With the global cost of living pressures, cabinet has this year agreed to provide additional support to this group by increasing main benefits by 7.22% in line with i...