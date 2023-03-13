Menu
Benefits to rise with inflation as wages lag

Social development minister Carmel Sepuloni. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
The government will lift benefits and pensions by the rate of inflation this year, which will outpace the increase in the average wage. The Labour-led government linked benefits to the increase in wages in 2020, which had been outpacing rising consumer prices at the time but will lift transfers at the rate of inflation this year to limit the squeeze on households. “With the global cost of living pressures, cabinet has this year agreed to provide additional support to this group by increasing main benefits by 7.22% in line with i...
Policy

Policy bonfire: episode 2

Chris Hipkins has axed a second round of policy irritants from the election mix. The approach appears to be paying dividends, according to the latest polling.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2023
Markets Market close

NZ market rallies on US banking assurances

The S&P/NZX 50 Index is back to the same level it was at the start of the year.

Graham Skellern 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Fear, panic and relief on the Silicon Valley Bank rollercoaster

The New Zealanders closest to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank explain how it felt and what it means.

Dileepa Fonseka and Ben Moore 13 Mar 2023