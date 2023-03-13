Menu
Stephen England-Hall steams out of RealNZ

England-Hall is heading back to Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
RealNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall has resigned suddenly from the Queenstown-based tourism operator and will return to Auckland.Chair Martin Dippie confirmed the board had accepted England-Hall's resignation on Monday, two years after he was appointed to the helm of what was then the Wayfare group of companies.Under his tenure, the firm had rebranded, been recapitalised, regrown revenues and had entered the second half of this financial year "well ahead of plan". Its recapitalisation included the entry of private inv...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm