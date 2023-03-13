Stephen England-Hall steams out of RealNZ

England-Hall is heading back to Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)

RealNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall has resigned suddenly from the Queenstown-based tourism operator and will return to Auckland.Chair Martin Dippie confirmed the board had accepted England-Hall's resignation on Monday, two years after he was appointed to the helm of what was then the Wayfare group of companies.Under his tenure, the firm had rebranded, been recapitalised, regrown revenues and had entered the second half of this financial year "well ahead of plan". Its recapitalisation included the entry of private inv...