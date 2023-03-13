Menu
Food price inflation at highest level since 1989

Foul: Empty egg shelves at Pak'nSave. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
A jump of almost a quarter across fruit and vegetables led to an overall year-on-year increase of 12% for food prices in February – the biggest annual jump in almost 34 years.The biggest annual inflationary number was 12.4%, recorded in September 1989. While there were no food categories spared, data released by Stats New Zealand showed consumers paid 23% more for their fruit and vegetables, with staples like tomatoes, up 117% year-on-year, and potatoes, up 48%, as significant contributors. Broccoli and lettuce were also culprits on...
