News in Brief

Genesis chief digital officer Peter Kennedy to depart
Genesis Energy's chief digital officer started in the role in February last year. (Image: Genesis Energy)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Peter Kennedy is leaving the role of chief digital officer at Genesis Energy after just over a year in the position.Kennedy started the role on Feb 1, 2022, and will depart the energy generator and retailer in early April 2023, according to an announcement to the New Zealand Exchange.Genesis is 51% owned by the NZ government and dual-listed on the NZX and the Australian Securities Exchange.Genesis saw a reasonable earnings boost in the financial year to Dec 31, 2022, mainly due to forecast return on long-term electricity supply contracts, such...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm