Genesis chief digital officer Peter Kennedy to depart

Genesis Energy's chief digital officer started in the role in February last year. (Image: Genesis Energy)

Peter Kennedy is leaving the role of chief digital officer at Genesis Energy after just over a year in the position.Kennedy started the role on Feb 1, 2022, and will depart the energy generator and retailer in early April 2023, according to an announcement to the New Zealand Exchange.Genesis is 51% owned by the NZ government and dual-listed on the NZX and the Australian Securities Exchange.Genesis saw a reasonable earnings boost in the financial year to Dec 31, 2022, mainly due to forecast return on long-term electricity supply contracts, such...