NZX delisting had been 'on the cards for some time': Task CEO

CEO Dan Houden says the NZX delisting won’t affect Task's Auckland team. (Image: Dan Brunskill)
Ella Somers
Wed, 31 May 2023
Task Group’s chief executive says delisting from the NZX has been “on the cards for some time” as the company focuses on patching up pandemic losses and continuing its revenue trajectory.The customer engagement data platform would make its primary home the Australian stock exchange (ASX), chief executive Dan Houden told BusinessDesk on Tuesday.“I think that our commitment to New Zealand can continue to be very strong,” he said.Houden added that the NZX delisting wouldn’t affect Task's large Auckland-based...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Synlait cuts milk price forecast

NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 30 May 2023
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%
Infrastructure

WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%

WasteCo is eyeing up more acquisitions after a strong maiden NZX result.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon
Markets

Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came to $11.9m.

Ella Somers 30 May 2023
Accordant earnings squeezed as slow visa processing weighs on blue-collar workers
Markets

Accordant earnings squeezed as slow visa processing weighs on blue-collar workers

Construction contract labour declined for Accordant.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023